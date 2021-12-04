SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.