Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.49. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 8,481 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

