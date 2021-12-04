SuperFarm Trading Down 18.2% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $562.58 million and $59.46 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016632 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015509 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.