Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 47,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,755. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,051 shares of company stock worth $1,079,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Surmodics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Surmodics by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

