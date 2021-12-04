Symbol Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $18.05 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.44 or 0.08288596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00082095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.85 or 0.99536186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

