Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Synlogic worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYBX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

