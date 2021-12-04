Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,686. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $365.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.