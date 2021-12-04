Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 3rd

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

SNV opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

