T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000.

NYSEARCA:TGRW opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

