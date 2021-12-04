Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.47. 18,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 589,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.