Tadeu Marroco Buys 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,564 ($33.50) per share, with a total value of £153.84 ($200.99).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,583.30 ($33.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,577.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,684.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market capitalization of £59.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.42).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

