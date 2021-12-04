Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,081. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $57,969,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.