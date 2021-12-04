Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Up 5.1%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.01. 649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.