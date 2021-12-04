Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Up 5.1%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.01. 649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

