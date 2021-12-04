Tapinator (TAPM) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tapinator to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tapinator and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 22.22 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.10

Tapinator’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Risk & Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tapinator and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 791 1002 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Tapinator’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Tapinator competitors beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

