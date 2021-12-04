TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. TB SA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

