TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.91.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

