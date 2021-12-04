TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

TRP stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.03. 3,641,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,646. The company has a market cap of C$57.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

