TD Securities Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an outpeform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.78.

BNS opened at C$83.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$66.37 and a 1 year high of C$84.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

