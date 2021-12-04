TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.93. 5,252,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.