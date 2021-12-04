Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,675,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 3,089,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Technogym has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Technogym in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

