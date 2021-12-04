Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives GBX 323.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TEG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 244.50 ($3.19). 16,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.24. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 186.32 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £167.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49). Also, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

