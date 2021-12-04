Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) One Day Volume Tops $36.96 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $181.14 million and approximately $36.96 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,331,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

