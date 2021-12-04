Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Tesco stock opened at GBX 280.05 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.48. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

