Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $988.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

