Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $193.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

