The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $959.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 959 ($12.53) and last traded at GBX 967 ($12.63), with a volume of 72006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.93).

The company has a market cap of £930.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

