The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

