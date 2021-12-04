The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
SZC stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.94.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
