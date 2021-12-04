The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

VOYA opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

