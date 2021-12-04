The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $386.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $386.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.37.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

