The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NDBKY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.08.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.