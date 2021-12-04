The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDBKY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

