The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

