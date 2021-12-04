The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in November

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 4,544,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.