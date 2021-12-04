The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 1,730,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,106.7 days.

SGGEF stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

