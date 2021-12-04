The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 1,730,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,106.7 days.
SGGEF stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
The Sage Group Company Profile
