The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

