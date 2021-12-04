TheStreet Lowers 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,912. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

