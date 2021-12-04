TheStreet Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $145.07. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.