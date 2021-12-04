ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 48,806 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 38,364 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $754,236.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $983,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $934,270.81.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.