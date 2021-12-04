Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.33 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of CubeSmart worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.34 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

