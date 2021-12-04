Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Watsco were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $301.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $309.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day moving average of $285.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.