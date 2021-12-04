thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.57 ($14.28).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.30 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.24 and a 200-day moving average of €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

