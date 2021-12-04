Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.17 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

