TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TODGF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $60.50 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

