TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,236,454 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of £9.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

