Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

