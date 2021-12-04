Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$107.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a C$104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.75.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.79. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

