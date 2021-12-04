Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $155.49 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

