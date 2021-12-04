Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 250 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $985.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

