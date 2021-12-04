Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Livent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $27.85 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 412.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

