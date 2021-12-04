Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $278,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 335.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 270.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 535,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

